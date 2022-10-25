State Govt following up on foreign investments

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): The State Government, through the Industrial Development Ministry (MID), is constantly following up on the progress of the multi-billion foreign investments in Sabah, including by South Korean investor SK Nexilis.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Industrial Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said this includes the progress of the construction of their factories and coordinating as well as resolving all issues arising throughout the construction and operation phase of the factory.

This is in line with the State Government’s aspiration to ensure that Sabah remains an investor-friendly destination, he said during a visit to the SK Nexilis Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s site at Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) here on Tuesday.

Thanking SK Nexilis for its RM4.2 billion investment in the development of a copper foil factory at KKIP here, Dr Joachim said the investment is not only capable of increasing the economic growth of Sabah, especially the industrial sector, but also creating job opportunities for the people in the state.

“The State Government is very grateful for the commitment given by SK Nexilis Malaysia to employ as many local Sabahans as possible for the future operation of the factory.

“SK Nexilis Malaysia is not only committed to employing as many local Sabahans as possible but also to improving local workers’ ability by sending 43 engineers to attend an advanced course at SK Nexilis South Korea recently. It is understood that more local workers will be given the opportunity to undertake the advanced courses at SK Nexilis South Korea to gain knowledge and improve their capabilities,” he said.

Dr Joachim also urged all relevant agencies always to help to facilitate and resolve any issues faced by SK Nexilis Malaysia, including speeding up and simplifying all matters involving SK Nexilis Malaysia to ensure the smooth construction and operation of its factory.

“The cooperation of all the relevant agencies will undoubtedly open up opportunities and increase the confidence of SK Nexilis Malaysia to continue investing and expanding their business in Sabah,” he said while reminding all agencies to continue to provide the best services to SK Nexilis Malaysia for the benefit of all.

Dr Joachim added that SK Nexilis had completed up to 42 per cent of their construction progress against the targeted 48 per cent in less than two years.

Also present were the permanent secretary, Datuk Thomas Logijin and senior officers from the State and Federal agencies.