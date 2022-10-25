Storage warehouse in Kota Samarahan destroyed in morning fire

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 25): A warehouse storing paddy fertiliser at an aqua culture centre here was totally destroyed in a fire this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified of the incident at 11.22am and firefighters from the Kota Samarahan and Tabuan Jaya stations were deployed to the scene.

“The fire had totally destroyed the storage warehouse measuring 98 by 39 square feet.

“There were workers at the storage warehouse but there was no casualty reported in the fire, as the workers managed to escape to safety,” said the operation’s commander.

Bomba said the fire was put under control and was fully extinguished at 1.41pm.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.