Tatau folk receive MRP grants totalling RM128,000

TATAU (Oct 25): Minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM128,000 were distributed to 15 village security and development committees (JKKKs) and one parent-teacher association here on Monday.

Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol handed over the cheques at the Tatau District Office.

Speaking at the event, she said the MRP grants were allocated by the state government and were given out to senators to be distributed in their respective areas.

“This allocation is to help the JKKKs in carrying out activities at their longhouses.

“We receive many applications for MRP projects, but they are awarded on a rolling basis as allocations are limited,” she explained.

She called on those who have applied but have yet to be allocated grants to be patient.

At the same time, she called upon longhouse residents to always be united and work together.

She said to maintain greater unity, the people must rally behind the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) by giving undivided support to the coalition’s candidates during the parliamentary election.

Among those present at the event were Pemanca Gerosen Jubin, Penghulu Nyanau Jabong, Penghulu Enteri Anju, and Penghulu Micheal Agul Reman.