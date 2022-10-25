Telang Usan rep: Ulu Baram ready to face possible floods during GE15

MIRI (Oct 25): The rural folks in Ulu Baram stand ready to handle possible floods during the 15th General Election (GE15) period next month, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He said floods are the most common natural disaster in the rural parliamentary constituency of Baram.

“However, despite the frequent occurrence of floods, we are always prepared to coordinate all efforts to help and rescue if deemed necessary with various relevant agencies. This will be no different for the upcoming GE15 next month.

“We are also on the lookout for any related cases during this monsoon season including landslides to ensure the election process runs smoothly, and ready to assist in any possible measure,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

For the record, this year alone has seen numerous flood occurrences in the rural constituency. However, no casualties have been recorded due to the floods thus far.

Floods have hit Long Bemang for the fifth time this year and have affected some 530 residents from 100 households.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the flood water level in Long Bemang was 1.5 feet (0.5 metres) high with a rising trend as at this afternoon.

“However, no evacuation has been made thus far.

“We have also advised the villagers to turn off all electricity supply to the village to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said in a statement.

Besides Long Bemang, the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee has identified nine other areas and four schools affected by the floods following heavy rain since Sunday (Oct 23).

Eight of the areas and two of the schools are located in the Beluru district, while the rest including Long Bemang are located in the Telang Usan District.

No evacuation has been carried out and no temporary evacuation centre has been activated as the flood situation in the division was reported still under control.