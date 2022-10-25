Two new faces sworn in as Sarawak Premier pol-sec

KUCHING (Oct 25): Two new faces were among the nine individuals sworn in as political secretaries to the Premier of Sarawak in a ceremony held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

They were Sam Laya from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Abang Abdul Aziz Abang Draup from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Sam was the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in Ba Kelalan in last year’s state election while Abdul Aziz is the son of former state assistant minister Datuk Dr Abang Draup Zamahari Abang Zen.

Petrus Igat Mathias, Michael Mujah Lihan, Charles Balan Seling, Tapah Ak Ata, Buang Bolhassan and John Nyigor from PBB, and Fung Kok Shiun @ Brian Fung from PDP were the seven who were reappointed.

They took their oath at the swearing-in ceremony witnessed by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Also present were State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Tan Sri Mohammad Asfia Awang Nasar, and caretaker Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi who is also PBB and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary general.

Deputy Minister of Public Health and Housing Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Development Ir Aidel Lariwoo and chief political secretary to Premier of Sarawak Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman were also in attendance.