Warisan offering Sabah strong bloc

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): Parti Warisan (Warisan) is offering Sabah a strong bloc to ensure the interest of Sabahans and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are returned to Borneo before agreeing to form any Federal Government.

Speaking at a press conference on Tueday, Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking said he is facing strong contenders in the Penampang parliamentary seat, and admitted it is not easy for him.

“Datuk Ewon (Benedick) represents a national party through PH and we may also have Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and other possible candidates who are from very strong Malaya-based parties.

“Warisan just like in all parliamentary seats will be challenging against all these gabungan (coalitions) that have Malaya parties in it, which have very big interest to make sure their local party must win. Why? There is interest. They have 165 (minus Labuan) seats in the Peninsular, and now they want to add extra seats in Sabah because they know they may not get all the seats in Peninsular, whereas Warisan is saying, let be like what the Sarawakians have shown us, that we built our own bloc in Sabah. The Sabah first bloc.

“So from there, we want to offer to people if you love the way Sabah is, we make sure we preserve Sabah together with our partners in Borneo to create that strong bloc to ensure that our interest, the MA63 are returned to us before we agree to form any Federal Government,” he said.

When asked if Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is supporting it, Darell said he understands if the Sarawak coalition not openly supporting in Sabah yet, as the situation is different.

“If I was GPS I would not openly support anybody in Sabah yet, because we have yet to show our own drive.

“Here we have local parties ganging up under one Gabungan, from PH, BN to PN and even GTA. They have not shown we have cleaned ourselves from all these Malaya-based political parties.

“You can see, Sarawak has never had a government where they shared the government with Malaya-based party. You can see as well, the only party that is challenging GPS is PH.

“Meanwhile, BN and PN who are afraid of GPS hoped that GPS would work with them, and not even contesting in Sarawak this election, neither in the last election,” he said.

Darell said the Sarawakians have built their bloc, so no reason for Sabahans not doing the same.

When asked about the offer from PH and BN to appoint a Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) from Borneo states, he said the voters in Sabah should give Warisan the chance to give as many seats as possible to allow Sarawak and Sabah to decide who becomes the Prime Minister.

“How come PH and BN talked about this DPM out of the blue? I would think because they feel on the ground that there is a wave of the Borneo bloc.

“Even though there is no formal agreement between GPS and anyone in Sabah, but between the people of Sabah and the people of Sarawak, they are demanding us to be as a Borneo bloc,” he added.

Darell said Sabah politic became adulterated in 1994 with Malaya-based parties such as Umno, MCA etc coming in, and in 2020 even PAS was offered a place in the state government.

“So some of our relatives and family members are already in this party, so obviously their thinking is that we cannot win without a gabungan.

“But now we, Warisan are the only party that is telling you that we need to reset and thank God there are a lot of West Malaysians who joined our party agree to our constitution, to fight for MA63 and Sabah rights.

“We have now created a certain sentiment that has been long boiling in the ears of Sabah and Sarawak,” he added.