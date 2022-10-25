WhatsApp down globally, over 10,000 reports on Downdetector as of 3.24pm

KUCHING (Oct 25): Messaging platform WhatsApp went down globally around 3pm Malaysian time today with complaints pouring in on other platforms.

Outage tracker Downdetector reported 10,195 complaints at 3.24pm.

Around 85 per cent of users have complained about being unable to connect to the server, while 13 per cent reported issues with sending messages.

A check online found countries experiencing the outage include India, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

India’s Business Today reported Meta has responded to its queries on the WhatsApp outage.

The website quoted a Meta company spokesperson as saying, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

As of 4.50pm, WhatsApp service has been restored.