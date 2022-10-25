Wong: PSB will only contest in seats it’s confident in winning

SIBU (Oct 25): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will only contest in the seats that it is confident of winning in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), said party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said unlike during the state election last year, PSB would not be contesting in too many seats this time around.

At the moment, he said, PSB has confirmed to contest in Lubok Antu (Dr Johnical Rayong), Sri Aman (Wilson Entabang), Sibu (Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh), Miri (Datuk Lawrence Lai), Lawas (Baru Bian), and Serian (Elsiy Tinggang).

He added that the party would assess other constituencies and may contest in more parliamentary seats.

“We will concentrate on constituencies whom we think have better winning chance,” said Wong.

On the other hand, he said, as Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) would also contest under the PSB logo, he would leave it to PBK president Voon Lee Shan to decide and announce.

“Some (PBK) would contest under their own logo, we do not know but we let them (to decide). As you know, three local based parties have come together to reach an understanding to avoid fighting each other and splitting of votes.

“In any constituencies, the three parties will work together and support one another. There will be no independent candidates. We in PSB, do not endorse any independent candidates,” he said.

The other party is Parti Bangsa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

According to him, PSB has been on the ground for the past few months and is ready to fight the GE15 battle.

Wong said he had visited various places in the Sibu parliamentary constituency, including all rural Chinese areas such as Paradom, Sg Sadit, Sg Engkilo, and Sg Bidut, as well as markets and shops in the town areas, and will continue to visit these places after nomination day.

He also visited some areas in Nangka state constituency such as Kemunyang and Kampung Bahagia Jaya.

“The core of the Nangka area is Kampung Hilir, Kampung Datu, Kampung Nangka, all these. I will do two or three days before nomination and I will let you know what sort of programme I am going to do for the core area in Nangka, mainly the Malay community area,” he said.

He added that the Sibu constituency has almost 110,000 voters, with Chinese voters making up 63 per cent, Malay 19 per cent and Iban 18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Johnical Rayong said he is confident that he could visit all the areas in Lubok Antu before polling day.

He said many problems were raised during his visit. He also said that the support from the people has been very encouraging, and they are ready for change.

He added that Lubok Antu has almost 29,000 voters.

Wilson also said that he had been going down to the ground in Sri Aman and will continue to work hard to visit, holding dialogues and walkabout to meet the voters there.

He said Sri Aman has about 50,000 voters and is confident with the support given to him.

On another note, Wong said PSB was greatly handicapped by Covid-19 pandemic during the last state election in 2021.

“Before the pandemic set in, I travelled a lot and the sentiments for change were very strong and it was everywhere, from south to north, in fact from Lundu to Limbang.

“Everywhere we went, thousands of people turned up, but then Covid-19 came and for two years plus, we could not do anything and followed by the emergency by Agong.

“Then, immediately when the emergency ordinance was lifted, election was called, so the momentum died down, it was no longer there and people of course also in a way cooled down,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) also imposed very strict rules and regulations on campaigning that he himself as the party president could not visit other constituencies.

He even had to apply for police permits to move around his constituency at that time.

Thus, he said, in a way it was a great disadvantage to PSB as an opposition party, whereas Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could move around quite freely using government departments to organise functions.

“And even then, we polled about 18.6 per cent of the total votes. Nearly 20 per cent of the total votes cast was to PSB.

“The voter distribution is uneven, such as Pelawan has about 30,000 voters, Gedung has about 6,700 voters and yet we polled almost 20 per cent of the votes, but we only secured four seats.

“By proportion, we should have already captured about 20 seats based on voter distribution,” he said.