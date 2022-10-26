115 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Sabah reported 115 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the same as Tuesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that although the daily infection remained at 115 cases, there were more tests carried out on Wednesday which were 1,993 compared to 1,369 the day before.

“This is due to the drop in the positivity rate from 8.40 percent on Tuesday to 5.77 percent,” he said in the daily Covid-19 update.

Meanwhile, only three districts reported two-digit cases which are Kota Kinabalu with 39 cases, Lahad Datu with 15 cases and Tawau with 10 cases.

Most of the reported cases were under the first and second categories, with one case under category 4 and a case under category 5.