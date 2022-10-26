200 from 2 longhouses in Selangau quit PSB to join PBB

SIBU (Oct 26): A total of 200 staunch supporters of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) from two longhouses in Selangau joined Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) on Sunday.

They were from Rumah Jangit Lanting at Igu and Rumah Stanley Setia at Kampung Sebintek, Mile 24, Sibu/Selangau Road.

They submitted their membership forms to PBB Tamin branch chief Meyu Beruang at a ceremony at their respective longhouses on the same day.

Meyu received a total of 98 membership application forms at Rumah Jangit and 102 forms at Rumah Stanley.

For the record, Rumah Jangit is the longhouse of former Selangau MP Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun who contested the Tamin seat on PSB ticket in the last state election.

According to Tuai Rumah Jangit, both his longhouse and Rumah Stanley were PSB strongholds.

“But it all has ended with our decision not to support PSB in the coming 15th general election.

“We used to be ‘blind’ and followed our heart which eventually led us down the wrong path.

“Now we have opened our eyes and realised which path we should follow.

“We are very grateful to PBB Tamin for their willingness to accept us,” he said in a statement.

Tuai Rumah Jangit gave his assurance that his charges of more than 300 people will support any candidate fielded by GPS in Selangau.

For Tuai Rumah Stanley, he admitted that they had previously been on the wrong path.

Regretting their action, he said they suffered much loss when they were left behind in terms of development for supporting PSB.

“Now we have come to realise that only the GPS government can provide development,” he said. .

Meanwhile, Meyu said the membership was part of PBB Tamin programme to recruit new members in Selangau which was considered a grey area after the 14th general election.

He said with the recruitment, PBB Tamin now has 4,356 members.