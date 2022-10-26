Another two men charged with kidnap of Palestinian in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): Another two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with kidnapping a Palestinian man to solicit information on software to hack mobile phones.

Mohd Zaidi Mohd Zain, 54, and Tengku Hazarul Ismail Tengku Hamid, 49, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

The two men were jointly charged with abducting Omar Z. M. Albelbaisy Raeda to obtain secret information on making and deactivating computer software used to hack mobile phones.

They were charged with committing the offence in Jalan Mayang here at 10.40 pm last Sept 28.

The charge, framed under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and is liable with whipping, if found guilty.

Both the accused were not allowed bail and the court set Dec 15 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Aris Kamalluddin (rpt:Kamalluddin) prosecuted.

On Oct 5, it was reported that the police rescued the 31-year-old victim a day after he was kidnapped by a group of individuals who were in a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

A total of 18 individuals were arrested by the police in separate operations in Kuala Langat, Ampang, Beranang in Selangor and Melaka from Sept 29 to Oct 4 in connection with the abduction of the Palestinian man, who entered the country as a tourist on Sept 21.

Last Oct 14, 11 individuals, including a woman, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here for abducting the Palestinian man. – Bernama