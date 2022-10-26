Appeals Court upholds one-month jail against Lokman Adam for contempt

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 26): The Court of Appeal here today upheld the one-month jail imposed by a High Court on former Umno Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for contempt of court in having intimidated a witness in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

This followed a unanimous decision by a panel of three Court of Appeal judges, comprising Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali and Datuk Nordin Hassan, in dismissing Lokman’s appeal against the conviction and sentence handed down by the High Court.

On July 15 last year, High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah sentenced Lokman to one month in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court for threatening a prosecution witness in the 1MDB case.

The witness is Najib’s former special officer, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, who is also the main witness in the case. – Bernama

