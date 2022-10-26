CUCKOO: Special Challenge With Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza

WHAT’s more amazing is that Malaysia’s number one singer, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza are among the customers that are satisfied with the service provided by the CUCKOO+ Service Team.

Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, who is also the brand ambassador for CUCKOO, has teamed up with a CUCKOO Natural Doctress named Fadhilah to perform services at two homes over the course of one day.

On her journey, the songstress also acquired first-hand experience in monitoring and evaluating the Natural Care Service carried out by Fadhilah and how the products have enhanced people’s daily lives.

During the service trip, the CUCKOO Natural Doctress explained that before the service team members conduct Natural Care Service, they must check all their equipment beforehand to ensure all is in place to provide the best service to the people.

For this hands-on experience, the two home appliances that were serviced are CUCKOO ICON Water Purifier and CUCKOO B Model Cordless Air Purifier.

During the trip, the songstress was intrigued about Fadhilah’s work life balance as well as the number of services conducted per day by them.

Fadhilah said that even though the working hours might vary as they follow the customers’ timing, she said that she is happy to see the smile on their faces after the service is conducted.

“Some days, I go to 10 houses (maximum) to service CUCKOO’s products. It might involve weekends sometimes, but I am happy with what I do.

“When I conduct the services, I do my level best as how I want it for my family at home. I have children and parents, and of course I want them to have clean water & air as well as a comfortable home. It is also in line with our tagline ‘We Know, We Care’.

“We understand how important it is to have a healthy life and home. Thus, we know that people need us to do our best and because we care for our customers, we will keep doing our best no matter what,” said Fadhilah.

CUCKOO customers appeared to be shocked when they see their favourite singer in front of their eyes and are greeted with Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza’s warm smile.

For those who didn’t know, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza has joined popular South Korean actor Lee Minho as CUCKOO’s brand ambassador to represent the CUCKOO brand in inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle.

CUCKOO is a leading Healthy Home Creator known for its products and after-sales service, the Natural Care Service.

Recently, CUCKOO did a survey in 2022 through a market research firm IPSOS, where the brand obtained a 97 per cent* Customer Satisfaction score towards its overall CUCKOO Natural Care Service provided.

With the heart aimed to serve others, the CUCKOO+ Service Team keeps up the passion to provide the best service to others despite rain or shine, in line with its slogan “We Know, We Care”.

CUCKOO is one of the leading brands in the healthy home appliance industry that offers after-sales service.

“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for you. Thank you for making us who we are today. In line with our slogan ‘We Know, We Care’, we hope every one of our customers are happy with each service that we provide,” CUCKOO’s team member said.

