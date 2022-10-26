Wednesday, October 26
Deputy Premier calls on transportation providers to reduce fares for polling day

By Antonia Chiam on Sarawak

Awang Tengah (centre) speaks at the press conference. He is flanked by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev (left) and Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Sarawak Datuk Awang Daud Awang Putera. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING (Oct 26): Airlines, bus companies, and express boat operators should reduce their fares for polling day on Nov 19, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier said transportation providers play a key role in the democratic process.

“We hope that those involved can reduce the fares for flights, buses, and express boats.

“This is an important matter so that people can return to their respective areas on polling day,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Kazakhstan Business Opportunities Forum here today.

Awang Tengah was commenting on the high price of flights, especially for domestic routes to the northern region of Sarawak.

Malaysia will go to the polls on Nov 19, while nomination will be on Nov 5.

Last week, it was reported immediately following the Election Commission’s (EC) announcement of the polling date, there was an incredible surge in prices of airfares for the election weekend.

Many took to social media to express their disappointment with the expensive flight tickets to return to their hometowns to exercise their rights as citizens.

