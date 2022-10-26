Fadillah: Stable federal govt needed in facing economic, political challenges

KUCHING (Oct 26): A stable federal government after the 15th general election (GE15) is critical for the country to effectively face the economic and political challenges, said caretaker Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah also said that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has been given a huge mandate in the last state election to drive the state’s economy over the short, medium and long term.

“This coming general election is important to elect a stable federal government that will implement all the policies that have been decided, and to focus on domestic economic growth as outlined in next year national budget,” he said after presenting tablets to students under the ‘Peranti Siswa Keluarga Malaysia’ programme at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) today.

He said the previous federal government had decided that driving domestic growth was the priority to spur the country’s economic activities, rather than focusing on attracting foreign investments in this challenging global environment.

On a separate issue, Fadillah said the post of deputy prime minister must be granted with certain powers to allow Sarawak to effectively demand its rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), if such a post is allocated to the Borneo states after the election.

“If the proposed deputy prime minister’s post does not come with significant powers, then it will not be effective for Sarawak to champion its rights and interests.”

Fadillah added the new federal government must focus on reducing the infrastructure development gap between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak, as well as realising the aspirations of MA63 and the Inter-Governmental Committee Report 1962.

Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi was among those who attended the event.