Film crew trapped in Gua Tempurung due to flood rescued

IPOH (October 26): A film crew with 30 members, who were trapped inside Gua Tempurung for about two hours due to flooding, have been rescued.

A source from the Fire and Rescue Department said that the group had been trapped inside the cave today after heavy downpour made the main entrance impassable.

“We have received the distress call at 4.04pm about the incident. Firemen have been dispatched to the cave to conduct the search and rescue operation.

“All 30 victims were rescued safely from the cave at around 5.45pm,” said the source, adding no fatalities reported.

It is learnt that the crew were filming a Hong Kong-produced movie in the cave.

Gua Tempurung is known as one of the longest and largest limestone caves in peninsular Malaysia. – Malay Mail