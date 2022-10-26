Fire guts wooden house in Sematan

KUCHING (Oct 26): A single-storey wooden house at Kampung Trusan Jaya in Sematan, Lundu was totally destroyed in a fire this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they were notified of the incident at 7.46am and firefighters from the Lundu fire station were deployed to the scene. They were assisted by the Sematan Bomba volunteer team.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a single-storey house measuring about 74 square metres which was totally destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the residents of the house, both males, aged 67 and 31, respectively, managed to escape to safety.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to put the fire under control at 8.17am and fully extinguished the fire minutes later.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite and the area was safe, Bomba wrapped up their operation at 8.45am.

No injuries were reported and Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire.