GE15: Incumbent Baru Bian trading Selangau for Lawas, says PSB president

KUCHING (Oct 26): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general Baru Bian will not be defending his Selangu seat in the 15th general election (GE15), party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh confirmed today.

He said Baru, who won in Selangau on a PKR ticket in the 2018 general election, will instead be contesting in Lawas.

“Selangau is a seat that Baru was going to defend, but he has decided to move to Lawas. So for the time being, we are looking for people to contest in Selangau, but we have not finalised the name yet,” Wong said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Wong said he will be contesting in Sibu, facing Oscar Ling Chai Yew of DAP and a GPS candidate that has yet to be named.

He said PSB will nominate candidates in Lubok Antu, Miri, Serian and Sri Aman, apart from Sibu and Lawas,

He said the party is also studying the possibility of contesting in another two more seats.

However, he said the party will not be putting candidates in the Chinese-majority seats of Stampin and Bandar Kuching.

“We will leave the two seats for PBK (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) to contest,” he added.

Wong confirmed that PBK will be using the PSB logo in the general election.

“They (PBK) will contest six to eight seats as well on PSB ticket,” he added. – Malay Mail