GE15 life or death for Umno/BN, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): The Umno/Barisan Nasional machinery will have to go all out in this 15th General Election (15GE) which has been described as ‘life and death’ to determine whether Umno/BN can lead the country again.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said that the party machinery at all levels should see this GE15 as something serious and do their best to ensure the victory of all BN/Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidates in their respective constituencies.

“This election will decide whether it is life or death for us. When we lost in the 14th GE, none of us thought that Umno/BN could rise again. Then during the Kimanis by-election in 2019 when Umno/BN was faced with various challenges, no one expected us to be able to win against Warisan which was then the ruling party in Sabah.

“But with our high fighting spirit we proved that Umno/BN was not dead and buried in Sabah. Therefore we need to revive that spirit and make it stronger when facing this 15th GE,” said Bung Moktar after a meeting with Umno Sabah’s Women, Youth and Puteri movements on Tuesday.

According to the Umno Sabah liaison chief, the Women, Youth and Puteri know their respective roles, therefore the assigned tasks and responsibilities need to be fully implemented in their respective areas so that the golden opportunity is not taken by the opposition.

“If the Women movement with its Jalinan Rakyat (JR) program, supported by the Youth movement approaching young voters as well as the Putri movement’s role in handling social media, can be fully mobilized, efforts to approach voters will be more effective,” he stressed.

According to him, Umno/BN must always serve the rakyat and not resort to slanderous politics, inciting the people and making sweet promises.

“BN and GRS, he said, have agreed to work together this 15th GE and the cooperation will be formalised in writing soon. Therefore all parties whether from BN or GRS need to respect the agreement and cooperation that has been agreed upon without any element of sabotage during this election,” he stressed.

“I understand the feelings of Umno members, as there are some areas we have to give up out of respect for this cooperation. What is important for us is that this BN/GRS partnership can contribute to a big victory for BN to win Putrajaya.

“It demands sacrifice from all parties to ensure political stability and the prosperity of the state and the welfare of the people continue to be preserved,” he said.

Also present at the meeting were Umno Sabah secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin, Sabah BN election director Datuk Seri Panglima Salleh Said, Umno Sabah Women chief Datuk Jainab Ahmad, Youth movement chief Datuk Abdul Aziz Julkarnain and Puteri movement chief Datuk Dr Fadilah Sabri.