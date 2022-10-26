GE15: No official discussion between Perikatan and Gerakan Tanah Air, says Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 26): Perikatan Nasional (PN) has not held any official discussion with Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) on working together to face the 15th General Election (GE15), said PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“Officially, none so far. But there may be discussions between representatives and making enquiries is common in politics now. (However) the party leadership has yet to decide whether the discussion can be held officially,” he said when asked about discussions between PN and GTA to face GE15.

Hamzah was met after launching the commemorative coin in conjunction with the People’s Volunteer Corps’ Golden Jubilee celebration here last night.

On Saturday, GTA pro-tem deputy chairman Datuk Seri Muhkriz Mahathir said the coalition had held discussions with certain political alliances on the possibility of working together in GE15.

GTA comprises Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Ikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman). – Bernama