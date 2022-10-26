GE15: PDP Pakan to support whoever GPS pick for Julau

SIBU (Oct 26): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Pakan division has pledged their support to any candidate fielded by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Julau in the 15th general election (GE15), said its chairman Ting Kew Ming.

He said the party division will focus its strengths and resources to help GPS deliver the seat in the election.

“For Julau, it is a traditional seat for Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and we believe it will remain theirs.

“We will give support to whoever is selected by GPS top leadership to stand in the seat in the election,” he said in a statement.

Ting also assured that PDP Pakan will give their undivided support and will mobilise their machinery aggressively to ensure GPS victory.

“Once our election programmes are finalised, we will plan our strategy including providing assistance to other parliamentary constituencies especially where PDP candidates are fielded,” he said.

PDP Pakan member Edwin Bandang said that they will always maintain the harmony spirit among GPS members.

“Whoever is selected as a GPS candidate in the election, we will not hesitate to give our fullest support and work well together to deliver the seat for the coalition the same way we have worked well in the past,” he added.