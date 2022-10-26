GE15: Perikatan component parties told to work as a team

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): The component parties of Perikatan Nasional (PN) need to work as a big family to face the 15th General Election (GE15) as it is more challenging than GE14, said Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He said the coalition will have to face various opponents, especially DAP who won the Bangi parliamentary seat with a large majority in the previous election.

Wan Saiful said the component parties should defend the candidate identified by the leadership to ensure that the Bangi parliamentary seat belongs to PN.

“Our challenges are not small, that’s why the effort (of the machinery) cannot be small because what happened in GE14 (DAP won with a large majority) cannot be repeated.

“We need to work as a team under PN’s big family, instil benevolent prejudice and forge closeness (among component parties) as a pre-requisite in winning this seat,” he said when launching the PN Bangi machinery, here last night.

Meanwhile, PN Youth information chief Khairul Nadzir Helmi Azhar who was at the ceremony said he expected PN to face difficulties in wooing voters, especially the younger generation during the general election as they are hit with an information deluge that might sway them. – Bernama