Good chance taekwondo makes comeback in Sukma 2024, says S’wak sport official

SIBU: There is a growing possibility that taekwondo would be reinstated in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor 2024 as discussions are now actively ongoing in the sport’s fraternity.

Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) advisory committee member Dato Seri Lau Kueng Chai said he had met with the high ranking officials of the sport in the country and the outcome was promising.

“Yes, the talk is positive and I am confident that the sport will be reinstated in the next Sukma in Johor,” he said.

Lau, who is also Sarawak Taekwondo Association (PTNS) vice president, said it pained him to think that the sport was dropped from Sukma in the past two editions in 2020 (Perak) and 2022 (Kuala Lumpur).

He said taekwondo, being an Olympic sport, should never have been dropped in the first place.

He said this would not only derail the development programmes of the sport nationwide but could also seriously dampen the mood and demoralize the mentality of the athletes involved in the sport.

“It’s so unfair to the athletes who had poured in their energy to excel in the sport and only to be told that it was dropped. To them and to the stakeholders involved, the devastating news was akin to dropping a bombshell.”

For years, Lau said he had been actively involved in promoting the sport, not only in the country but also to put Malaysia on the world map in the development of taekwondo.

Sarawak had performed relatively well in the sport and even emerged overall Sukma champion in the 2016 and 2018 editions before it was dropped.

Sarawak, Lau reiterated, is the powerhouse for taekwondo but whether that was the reason to drop and suppress the sport in the past two editions depended on the stakeholders own interpretation.

Nevertheless, Lau reminded the taekwondo exponents to take up the sport seriously now in preparation for the Johor Sukma.

“Johor Sukma may still be two years away but the players need to work hard, and constantly practice and persevere in order to excel when the time comes and Sarawak will be ready to brace the challenge.”

Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had previously also said taekwondo should be contested in every Sukma.

He was unsure why the sport was dropped in the past two editions, adding this could be due to politics in Malaysia.

“Speculations aside, the onus now is on the exponents to embrace the sport with more commitment so that when the sport is truly reinstated, they will be ready for the battle and the titles.”