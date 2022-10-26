GPS finalises its election candidates via consensus, says Fadillah

KUCHING (Oct 26): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has always prioritised consensus among its component parties in finalising candidates for any election, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is the caretaker Works Minister, said any proposed candidate must go through the ‘system’ before being announced to the public.

The Petra Jaya incumbent MP also said he was not aware of any direct candidates from GPS to be fielded in the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

“The proposed candidate has to go through the system and our system has always been working towards consensus among all the four component parties of GPS,” he told the press after distributing tablets to students at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) today.

The four component parties of GPS are PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The nomination day for GE15 is on Nov 5 and GPS, headed by its chairman and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, has yet to announce its candidates for the 31 parliament seats in the state.