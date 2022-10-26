GRS forms special committee to check drastic increase of electors

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will form a special committee in all districts to check the claim of a drastic increase in the number of electors in the state, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The Chief Minister said the committee, which would comprise the party machinery, would identify the electors registered in the respective areas.

“They (party machinery) know who the electors are in their area, whether they are the residents or not. A report will be compiled,” he told reporters after launching the “Sayang” brand cooking oil manufactured by Sawit Kinabalu Sdn Bhd here Wednesday.

Prior to this, it was reported that there was a drastic increase in the number of electors in Sabah, from 1,064,686 people in 2018 during GE14 to 1,638,806 people for the upcoming GE15.