Hajiji announces minor Cabinet reshuffle among assistant ministers

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor today announced a minor Cabinet reshuffle among assistant ministers.

He said Pintasan assemblyman Datuk Fairuz Renddan has been appointed Assistant Minister of the Special Tasks and Coordination Ministry.

Fairuz was previously political secretary to the Finance Ministry. The post will now be held by Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Jainal.

Hajiji said Fairuz’s appointment as Assistant Minister for the Special Tasks and Coordination Ministry had been approved by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

“The swearing-in ceremony of Fairuz will be determined by the Istana Negeri,” he said when announcing the minor reshuffle in a statement here today.

The Chief Minister also announced two assistant ministers from the Finance Ministry and Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry will be switching portfolios.

This became necessary when Datuk Wetrom Bahanda left the government in mid-October, leaving the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister post vacant.

Assistant Minister of Finance Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan has now filled in the vacancy left by Wetrom, while Nizam’s position will be filled by Datuk Julita Majungki, who was previously Assistant Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing.