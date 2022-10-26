Hajiji urged to make a stand on KDM’s decision to contest in GE15

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has been urged to make a stand with regards to Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) decision to contest in the 15th general election (GE15).

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin said this was important to avoid confusion among the people regarding Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) stance on cooperation with parties that are friendly to the GRS-BN government.

“KDM has announced that it is contesting in the 15th general election (15GE). Its candidates will be challenging those from BN and GRS. As we are all aware, KDM has said that it is GRS friendly and has applied to join the coalition.

“However, it has announced the names of a few candidates to challenge those who will be fielded by BN and GRS in the 15GE. This will confuse the rakyat,” Jafry said in a statement today.

Therefore Hajiji as GRS Chairman, must make a clarification about the matter for the benefit of all, said Jafry who is Umno Sabah liaison secretary.

KDM President Datuk Peter Anthony has announced that the party will be going solo in the 15E.

So far he has announced that KDM will be contesting in Kota Marudu, Kota Kinabalu, Sepanggar and Kimanis adding that he will be revealing more candidates before nomination day on Nov 5.

He was also quoted as saying that KDM has yet to receive any news from GRS about its application to join the coalition.