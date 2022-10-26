Harden: Sri Aman Peace Park new tourist attraction for Simanggang

SRI AMAN (Oct 26): The Sri Aman Peace Park project adopts the green environment concept by maintaining most of the natural greenery, and will be completed in November 2022.

Education, Innovation and Talent Development deputy minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said the project by the Land Custody Development Authority (LCDA) will see its completion as a new icon to attract visitors to Bandar Simanggang.

“The project, which has been approved by the state government, will be a new icon for Bandar Simanggang as an effort to attract more local and foreign tourists to Sri Aman,” he said in a statement here today.

For the record, the Sri Aman Peace Park project with a cost of RM5.5 million began construction on April 15, 2021 and was supposed to be completed on April 14, 2022.

“Due to several factors, the project is expected to be fully completed in November 2022 as stated by the LCDA, the implementing agency,” Harden said.

On a separate matter, the Simanggang state assemblyman said the project to preserve the Rumah Sri Aman as a historic building was also delayed due to the need to maintain the original design of the house and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Rumah Sri Aman conservation project at a cost of RM5 million started on Aug 16, 2021 and should have been completed on Aug 15, 2022 but the completion has been delayed due to request for additional days by the relevant parties.

“LCDA as the implementing agency has explained that the delay is due to the need to maintain the original design of the house. The pandemic also greatly affected the construction and renovation of the house besides limited workforce during the pandemic,” he said.

Rumah Sri Aman is synonymous with the peace agreement between the communist leader and the Sarawak government during the confrontation era, and once completed it will be managed by the Sarawak Museum Department.

Harden hopes that the contractors, including subcontractors and implementing agencies, take full responsibility and commit to completing the project based on the agreement in the Letter of Award (LA).

“Any delay will affect the company’s performance. We hope that these delays could be discussed amicably between the contractors and the implementing agency, especially the catch-up plan for the project,” he said.