Police: Helicopter carrying medical team crashes near Brinchang, all safe

IPOH (Oct 26): A helicopter carrying six people, including a team of medical officers, from Lojing, near Cameron Highlands to Ipoh crashed in a forested area near Brinchang at 1.15pm today.

All on board are reported to be safe, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf told Bernama when contacted.

“That is all that we have received for now. All are safe,” he said briefly.

Besides the pilot, the privately-owned helicopter is believed to have been carrying a doctor and four medical officers.

However, a Perak and Fire Rescue Department spokesman, in a statement, said three of those on board were seriously injured while three others sustained light injuries. – Bernama