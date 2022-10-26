Ismail Sabri: BN will work with others including GPS if no simple majority in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): Barisan Nasional will need to work with other parties if it fails to win a simple majority in the upcoming general elections (GE15), said caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

The Umno vice-president said that this may include the likes of Gabungan Parti Sarawak or Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

“Whatever it is, let’s wait for the election results, then the (Umno) supreme council will make a decision,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the Media City building in Angkasapuri here. – Malay Mail

