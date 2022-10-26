Karuna Sarawak honored to be a part of ‘What About Kuching’

KUCHING (Oct 26): Karuna Sarawak is honored to be a part of ‘What About Kuching’ (WAK) festival; as one of the organisers for the whole month of October annually.

It aims to touch the lives of the society through digitalisation, as well as help partners to realise the full potential of digital technology to drive growth, productivity, and success.

At WAK, Karuna debuted an outdoor cinema mobile app where the audience was able to listen to the audio from their mobile phone and headphones while watching the video from the big screen outdoors, solving the issue of bad audio quality from outdoor speakers.

This heralds the first high-tech outdoor cinema that has debuted in Sarawak, which will be a new tourist attraction in this city.

The high-quality audio solution is the same mobile application that is featured at Skypark Cinema at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and Open Air Cinema at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

The outdoor cinema is held every Sunday evening at Old Court House, Courtyard Kuching during the whole of October, featuring licensed movies from Marvel and Disney such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Encanto, and Shang-Chi: The Legends of Ten Rings.

Karuna Sarawak chief executive officer Melvin Ong said they are delighted to be part of WAK this year.

“We hope that this latest outdoor cinema technology can transform the way the public experience an outdoor screening experience with high fidelity audio, be it on the train, the park or anywhere that is convenient to the user,” he said.

Karuna is supporting the What About Kuching festival as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by sponsoring the ticketing website and system for the entire event that provides a seamless ticketing experience.

It also pledges to continue supporting and playing its role in the digitisation of the What About Kuching (WAK) so it can be enjoyed by everyone.