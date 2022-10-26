KDM not turning against GRS by going solo in GE15

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat’s (KDM) intention to go solo and contest in the 15th General Election does not reflect that the party is turning against Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

KDM’s action is in line with democratic principles as the party is not a component of GRS, explained GRS’ Executive Secretary Datuk Mohamed Razali Razi.

“And as it is not a component of GRS, the coalition’s chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor does not have any power and is not in the position to prevent or deny KDM from contesting in any parliamentary seat in the 15GE.

“This includes parliamentary seats that will be contested by either GRS or Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added the decision to contest is KDM’s own and has nothing to do with GRS’ position.

Mohamed Razi said that it should be remembered KDM not only announced that it will contest in parliamentary seats that are likely to be contested by BN, but also in areas that are likely to be contested by GRS.

GRS, he said, is currently concentrating all efforts to prepare its election machinery in all the parliamentary constituencies in the run-up to the upcoming 15GE.

“Cooperation between GRS and BN is a priority and will continue to be strengthened at every level and all parliamentary constituencies to ensure victory in the upcoming 15GE,” he added.