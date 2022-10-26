Kuala Baram man fined RM2,000 for possessing meth

MIRI (Oct 26): A man was fined RM2,000 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for possessing methamphetamine.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence on Bahrin Bohan, 28, from Kuala Baram after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 or an imprisoned term of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Bahrin was found to have possessed 0.07grammes of methamphetamine at his house in Kampung Muhibbah, Kuala Baram here at 8.50pm on Sept 11, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was not represented by a legal counsel.