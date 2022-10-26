Kuching housewife loses RM21,400 life savings to unknown bank transactions

KUCHING (Oct 26): A housewife was left perplexed when all of her savings in her fixed account were transferred to four bank accounts without her knowledge and authorisation on Aug 10 and 11.

The victim, only known as Kung, realised that something was amiss when she could not log into her online banking account on Oct 24.

She then went to the bank to seek clarification and discovered that her deposit of RM21,400 had been transferred into her savings account before it was again transferred to four different bank accounts in 12 transactions.

The victim then lodged a police report on Oct 24. In the report, she claimed that her money was illegally transferred and an investigation officer was immediately assigned to the case.

However, the victim claimed that police later told her to change her police report from ‘for investigation’ to ‘for reference’ which would halt police from carrying out an investigation.

“That brings us here today which is to rectify the second police report for police to carry out their investigation,” said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen to reporters outside the Sekama police station.

“We need the police to take action, by investigating all of the account holders where the money was transferred as they (police) have the authority to collect the personal information of these account holders,” said Chong.

He added that this is a shocking case whereby even a fixed deposit in a bank is not safe.

Chong, who is also Stampin incumbent, said cases such as these would diminish the public’s confidence in the local banking system.

“Hopefully, with a new government after the general election, we will take this matter seriously and try to stop these scam cases,” he said.

According to him, scam cases have been rampant over the years and the current government has been doing nothing, allowing the culprits to rip off innocent victims.

“I have also not seen one person being convicted of these crimes,” said Chong.