KUCHING (Oct 26): A 21-year-old man lodged a police report yesterday after he allegedly fell victim to a mule account scam.

The victim, known only as Lim, lodged the report at Padungan police station accompanied by his mother and Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

According to Chong, Lim fell victim to the scam sometime in April this year via a social media platform, when he was told by a woman that he could get RM200 a month if he ‘rented’ his bank account to an unknown company.

He said Lim then proceeded to open two accounts in separate banks, and gave the account details including ATM cards, online banking username and password to the company.

“The company’s business is said to be renting bank accounts from individuals, and the individuals’ accounts are then either sold or rented to other persons who want to use third-party banking accounts to operate whatever businesses they are in.

“On the face of it, it sounds really fishy,” Chong told by reporters after assisting Lim to lodge the police report.

Chong said after several months, Lim realised something was not right and wanted to quit. He was, however, extorted by the company via a woman who demanded that he must pay a ‘compensation fee’ of RM100,000.

He also said that Lim was beaten up and threatened several days ago by unknown assailants, believed to be gangsters, who went to his house and told him to go to a legal firm appointed by the company by yesterday (Oct 25) to sign a document agreeing to pay the compensation fee.

Feeling that their safety was threatened, Lim and his mother sought Chong’s help Monday evening, who told them to meet him at his office yesterday.

“However, this morning when Lim and his mother were on their way to my office, halfway along Jalan Padungan, two vehicles blocked their car near a supermarket, believed to be trying to intimidate them.

“Lim’s mother proceeded to call me and I immediately rushed to the police station to lodge a report. The police took immediate action, rushing several personnel to the scene.

“However, the ‘hooligans’ had already driven off,” he added.

Chong thus advised youths not to trust advertisements on social media that promise easy money, as they might end up falling victim to scams.

He also said it was unlawful to let other individuals operate another person’s bank account.