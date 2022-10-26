Kuching youth who committed gang robbery with guandao, samurai to know fate on Nov 25

KUCHING (Oct 26): A 20-year-old youth, who pleaded guilty to two charges of gang robbery at two separate eateries while armed with a guandao and a samurai sword, will know his fate on Nov 25.

Sessions Court judges Maris Agan and Jason Juga set the date to hear the social report of the young offender.

Maris released the youth offender on RM7,000 cash bail with two local sureties, while Jason released him on RM10,000 cash bail with RM2,000 deposit and two local sureties.

According to the first charge read before Maris, the youth committed gang robbery armed with a guandao along with another man still at large at an eatery in Bandar Baru Samariang, Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 4.20am on Oct 3 this year.

He stole RM242.40 belonging to the eatery from the cash register.

For the second charge read before Jason, the youth committed the same offence but armed with a samurai with two other men still at large at an eatery in Moyan, Jalan Batu Kawa around 6.30am on Oct 4 this year.

The two charges were framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and caning, upon conviction.

DPPs Ruvinasini Pandian and Norshafatihah Nor Azmi handled the prosecution of the first and second cases respectively, while the youth offender was unrepresented by counsel.

The first case was investigated by investigating officer Sgt Major Valentine Peter Kiang.