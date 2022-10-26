Lanang incumbent: Youngsters need to be encouraged to vote

SIBU (Oct 26): Both the opposition and the government really need to buck up to educate and encourage youngsters to exercise their right to vote in the 15th general election.

“The youngsters need to be taught from a young age on the importance of their votes that would determine their future and the country’s,” Lanang incumbent Alice Lau Kiong Yieng said.

“So I think when we passed Undi18 and the automatic voter registration law in the parliament, we have to put more in political education and this is the area where our country has not done very well yet.

“That is why I think education is the most important thing in this political development.

“We need to let the youngsters know that they have a vote and a say and their voice will be heard.

“This is why when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was the government, we pushed for Undi18 or else this time we will not see so many youngsters get the chance to vote,” she stressed when met after buying her nomination forms at Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) office here today.

She was joined by Sibu incumbent Oscar Ling Chai Yew and a few Democratic Action Party (DAP) members.

Both Lau and Ling purchased two sets of nomination forms each.

Earlier, Lau said that enticing new voters especially the youngsters in this election is not only a challenge to DAP or PH but to all political parties as this will be the first time the youngsters will cast their votes.

“Most of the youngsters, particularly in Sibu, are not interested to vote yet. I hope the 14-day campaign period will bring them some spirit and interest to come forward and voice out their views and vote for the future of themselves and for a better Malaysia.

“At the moment, those youngsters I have talked to, most of them do not really understand why we need to vote, who are the elected representatives and the government of the day.

“They do not even know who the current prime minister is. Some even thought that Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is still the prime minister although he is already in jail,” she said.

Lau went on to say that not many of the youngsters realised that they can vote in this election.

“Yesterday, some parents still asked whether their children studying in Peninsular Malaysia are eligible to vote because they never registered.

“Last time only those who have reached 21 years (of age) are eligible to register as voters. But now we have automatic registration for those who have reached 18 years and above.

“Many people do not really follow this development. So they thought they could not vote because they never registered. I tell them that they are eligible to vote and to check the Election Commission website to find out their polling station,” she said.

She added Lanang has over 80,000 registered voters, and of the total, over 20,000 are new voters including young voters.

On the number of contenders expected in the Lanang seat in the election, Lau said she expected at least four.

“The fight will be between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), DAP and an independent candidate.

“Yesterday, a kapitan announced that he will contest in Lanang as an independent candidate.

“So far, it is confirmed a three-cornered fight because the independent candidate might pull out anytime,” she said.