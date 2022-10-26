Lorry tanker driver escapes unhurt following single-vehicle accident in Beluru

MIRI (Oct 26): A 30-year-old lorry tanker driver managed to escape unscathed after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident near Jalan Pan Borneo, Beluru Seksyen, Ladang 3 in Beluru yesterday afternoon.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of eight personnel from Batu Niah fire station was deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 2.46pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found a lorry tanker which had overturned on the road shoulder after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

“The driver of the lorry tanker, which was transporting crude palm oil from a mill in Tinjar to another mill in Bintulu managed to get out of the vehicle on his own,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam said the accident had also caused an oil spill on the road.

“Bomba personnel, with the help from Pan Borneo Highway contractors, covered the affected area with sand.”

After ensuring that the road was completely safe, the Bomba personnel ended the operation at 4.50pm.