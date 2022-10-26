Malaysian govt fails final bid to stop recognition of Sabah-born stateless man as citizen

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 26): The 27-year-old stateless Wong Kueng Hui, who was born in Sabah, today finally saw an end to his years of legal battles to be recognised as a Malaysian citizen, after the Federal Court rejected the Malaysian government’s final bid to stop the recognition.

Wong was born on January 2, 1995 at Hospital Keningau, Sabah. His Sarawakian father died when he was 10 while his mother — believed to be a non-Malaysian but of uncertain nationality — died when he was 17. Wong has been trying to ask the Malaysian government to recognise him as a Malaysian since the age of 12.

Wong had previously won both at the High Court and the Court of Appeal, but had to wait longer for Malaysia to recognise him as a citizen as the government had filed for leave to appeal at the Federal Court.

Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, who headed the Federal Court panel, delivered the decision this morning when refusing leave for the government’s appeal.

The judge also noted that the Federal Court viewed the government’s appeal as being unlikely to be successful if it is allowed to go on for hearing.

“We are of the unanimous view that the leave application does not fulfil the threshold requirement under Section 96 of Courts of Judicature Act, and even if leave were to be granted, it will also have little chance of success on the merits. As such, we dismiss the leave application, with no order as to costs,” he said after hearing arguments from lawyers for the government and Wong in an online hearing via Zoom.

The other two Federal Court judges on the panel today are Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah.

MORE TO COME