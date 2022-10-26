Man fined RM4,000 for operating unlicensed nightclub in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 26): A nightclub owner was fined RM4,000 in default four months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to operating a nightclub without an entertainment licence.

Harold Speldiwine David, 36, entered the plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi for a charge framed under The Entertainment By-Laws 2001, punishable under Section 28 of the same By-Laws.

The indictment carries a fine up to RM20,000, or a jail term up to five years, or both, if convicted.

Harold committed the offence at the entertainment outlet located in Jalan Canna here around 11.20pm on Sept 25 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided the premises and enquired for its entertainment licence, but Harold was unable to produce it.

Among items seized during the raid were a laptop, microphones, DJ equipment and speakers.

Police investigation also revealed that Kuching South City Council (MBKS) confirmed that the premises was operating without any licence on the day of the raid.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Harold was unrepresented by a legal counsel.