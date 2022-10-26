Man held for allegedly deceiving company owner

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): A man has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly deceiving a company owner to obtain a dry and wet raw material supply project worth RM730,000 in 2013.

According to sources, the 35-year-old suspect was arrested at about 2.30pm on Wednesday at the Sabah MACC office after giving his statement.

The sources said the man was suspected to have deceived the company owner by offering cooperation to implement the project, causing the victim to suffer losses amounting to RM100,000.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He said the man will be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Corruption Special Sessions Court on Oct 27.