Mirian frustrated over jams caused by road works across city

MIRI (Oct 26): A concerned resident believes that the timing of the ongoing works on roads at several areas across the city needs to be revised, as they have been causing severe traffic congestion during peak hours.

Then Vui Fah acknowledged the setting up of notice boards informing motorists about the works going on until next month, but he found the situation to be very frustrating, especially during the peak hours.

He recalled the time when he was stuck in a sluggish traffic along the Pujut 7 Bridge where half of the road was closed to facilitate the works carried out by the Public Works Department (JKR).

He also mentioned another stretch in front of the Bintang Megamall here, which is undergoing resurfacing works that are expected to reach completion very soon.

“It has been very frustrating, especially during the peak hours: in early morning when people are rushing to work; the noon lunch break when parents are fetching their children from school; and the 5pm-6pm period when people are going back home after a long day of work.

“Such road works should have been done at night or during the pre-dawn hours, to prevent the occurrence of many traffic jams here,” Then told The Borneo Post here, adding that the traffic congestion would become worse at narrow roads.

In this aspect, he called for the JKR and Miri City Council to take the proactive measures in addressing the traffic congestion, including carrying out the works during the odd hours.