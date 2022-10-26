New EC Sarawak director calls on Abg Jo

KUCHING (Oct 26): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received a courtesy call from the new Election Commission (EC) Sarawak director Abang Noraffian Abang Ibrahim at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) reported Abang Noraffian as saying the meeting was more of a friendly visit to the Premier in conjunction with his appointment to head the EC in Sarawak effective Sept 29.

“The courtesy visit to the Premier of Sarawak is more to inform about my appointment as the new state election director and to get to know each other,” he said.

On the upcoming 15th General Election, Abang Noraffian said the state EC is prepared for it.

“Preparations have already been made. For further statements, we need to wait for notification from EC headquarters,” he said.

In the meantime, he called for all eligible voters to exercise their responsibility as Malaysians come polling day on Nov 19.

Also present at the meeting were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Ukas Special Administrative Officer Datu Takun Sunggah.