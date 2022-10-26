Padawan cops nab duo for drugs at Stakan homestay

KUCHING (Oct 26): Police arrested two suspects at a Jalan Stakan homestay after discovering drugs worth around RM680 in their room around 10am yesterday.

In a statement today, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the drugs, believed to be syabu weighing 6.8 grams in total, were found in 19 plastic packets.

“The suspects, a 32-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, are currently being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

The drug packets were found in a repurposed mint can, which was placed on a small rack by the bedside.

Abang Zainal added the male suspect admitted the drugs were his and that he had been purchasing drugs online and collecting them at a designated place starting this year.

A background check on the suspects found they have two criminal records for drug abuse.

The two suspects also tested positive for drugs.

“Both suspects are currently under lockup at the Kota Samarahan district police headquarters for investigation.

“We are also trying to determine the source of the drugs,” added Abang Zainal.