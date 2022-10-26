Pakatan says committed to East Malaysian DPM, unlike BN ‘gimmick’

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Panning Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s “insincere” announcement for three deputy prime ministers, Pakatan Harapan (PH) said its own proposal is more significant and will be one of the main thrusts in its manifesto.

PH manifesto committee member Chan Foong Hin said that unlike BN’s mere “political gimmick”, PH is committed to an East Malaysian deputy prime minister who has jurisdiction to carry out reforms under his own Sabah and Sarawak affairs ministry.

“The reluctance of Barisan Nasional (BN) ‘poster boy’ Ismail Sabri to publicly commit to the two additional DPM posts from Sabah and Sarawak signals BN’s insincerity in empowering the regions. Even if the offer finally makes it into BN’s manifesto, it stands as a hollow gesture that will only benefit the few political elites while East Malaysians gain no benefit at all,” said Chan.

Chan, who is DAP’s representative in the manifesto discussions, said that in contrast, PH’s proposal is a more holistic package that can empower Sabah and Sarawak as their offer would come together with the formation of a National Administrative Coordination Council where the proposed DPM can oversee the developmental budget allocations across the three regions.

“Secondly, this DPM will be given the authority to monitor federal funded projects in Sabah and Sarawak to reduce the incidence of abandoned projects which is highest in Sabah.

“The current arrangement where the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, is not empowered to such extent,” he said, adding that the role, held by Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Maximus Ongkili was tasked predominantly with reviewing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Third, PH will entrust this DPM with the role of safeguarding Sabah and Sarawak rights. The elevation of scope ensures that the interest of Sabahan and Sarawakians will continue to be protected under our administration in addition to restoring their rights as stipulated under the MA63.

He said that the PH DPM will also re-instil the 40 per cent revenue sharing for Sabah as intended under section 112C, Section 2 (1) Part IV, 10th Schedule, and for Sarawak, a review of the special grant under 112D, Section 3 of Federal Constitution, for every five years.

Other matters under the DPM will be to introduce grants and tax incentives for several sectors in Sabah and Sarawak, starting with RM1 billion, implementing the recommendations of the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, implementing a 35 per cent of parliamentary representatives from Sabah and Sarawak, and more autonomy on education and healthcare matters.

“BN should know that the decades-worth of injustice that it has caused cannot be put right with a promise of a position alone.

“Instead, a more meaningful distribution of power and a fairer allocation of resources are needed to ensure these regions can catch up with the developmental advancement experienced in West Malaysia,” said Chan.

However, when asked about the DPM candidate, Upko outgoing president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau declined to comment, only to say that PH will talk about it when the time comes.

Recently, Ahmad Zahid had in Sabah suggested that BN will install three deputy prime ministers — one each from peninsula Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, if it wins GE15. He suggested for this proposal be included in the Sabah BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto for GE15.

His announcement was shortly followed by PH chairman and prime minister candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who said he wanted to propose two DPMs, with one from the Borneon region.

However, caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had not committed to putting the proposal in BN’s manifesto, instead suggesting that the coalition concentrate on winning GE15 first. – Malay Mail