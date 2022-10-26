Pan Borneo Highway: Works Ministry to set up joint task force with JKR, consultants for faster completion

KUCHING (Oct 26): The Works Ministry will set up a joint task force with the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) and consultants to ensure that the Pan Borneo Highway project will be completed as soon as possible, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

This was because according to the caretaker Works Minister, the task force is needed because there is a need to address the arising issues related to the project and its implementation, especially in Sarawak.

“We found out that there are indeed issues during the implementation of this project at the project’s site. Some areas where the project is implemented needs special attention.

“One of the areas in the project such as Bukit Begunan for example has an issue where it needs to be redesigned due to earth movement at the site. When a redesign happens of course there will be cost involved.

“However, a redesign at Bukit Begunan is needed because we want to make sure that the site would be solid for road construction and motorists who will use the road in the future,” he said during a press conference here today.

Because of that, he said, the task force would look into matters that affect the schedule and costs of the project.

Meanwhile Fadillah also revealed the Pan Borneo Highway project’s workforce is now recovering to 80-90 per cent capacity, after facing labour shortages due to the pandemic recently.

“Thanks to the reopening of borders earlier this year, we are able to get the needed workforce. The project had a labour shortage recently because of Covid-19 movement control orders,” he said.

Commenting on the progress of the Pan Borneo Highway, Fadillah also said that the first phase of the project in Sarawak is now 88 per cent complete.

Apart from that, he said that 586.3km of the 786km first phase which involved areas from Telok Melano to Miri has been completed up to single carriageway.

“As of now, 215km of the 786km first phase was fully completed with dual carriageway. Two more sections in Selangau and Pantu are expected to be fully opened next month too,” he said.

Earlier, Fadillah chaired a coordination meeting on the Pan Borneo Highway, Sabah-Sarawak Link Road and Trans-Borneo Highway projects.