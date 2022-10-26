PBDS candidate for Baram buys nomination forms in Miri as no time to go to Marudi

MIRI (Oct 26): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak’s (PBDS) candidate for Baram Sawing Kedit purchased nomination forms from the Miri District Office on Monday.

When contacted, Sawing said he purchased three sets of forms.

“I had purchased mine at the district office here on Monday because I had no time to go to Marudi to purchase it over there,” he revealed.

The retired headmaster, who was also an election candidate in the last state election, is expected to be one of at least three candidates vying for the Baram parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, returning officer for the Baram parliamentary seat Belayong Pok said that as of this morning, no potential candidates have been to his office for nomination forms.

“So far, no one has come to purchase the nomination form from us,” he said.

Besides PBDS, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be contesting in the seat although their candidates have not been officially announced.

PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan is expected to stand for the party, while GPS incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau is likely to defend his seat.

Anyi first won the seat in 2013.