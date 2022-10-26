Police report lodged against Ongkili for claiming Warisan is ‘illegal immigrant-friendly’

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Parti Warisan today lodged a police report against Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili for claiming that the party is “illegal immigrant (PTI)-friendly”.

Warisan supreme council member Mohd Zinin Andong Ajak said they want the relevant authorities to investigate Ongkili for making the allegation.

“The majority of Warisan’s supporters are Sabahans, just like PBS, while Parti Warisan has also been accepted in Peninsular Malaysia.

“What does Ongkili mean when he said Warisan is PTI-friendly? Do you have proof to back your claim? Show it to us,” he said at a press conference after lodging a police report at the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters in Kepayan, here today.

Also present were former Assistant Minister of Education and Innovation Jennifer Lasimbang and several Warisan members.

He said many Sabahans are disappointed with the remarks made by Ongkili, who is regarded as a respected leader.

Mohd Zinin advised political parties not to use racial issues as a political weapon to gain support especially during the run-up to the 15th general election.

Yesterday, Warisan vice-president Terrence Siambun said the party would sue Ongkili following the latter’s accusation that Warisan is “PTI-friendly and its grassroots members are PTI”.