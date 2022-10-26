Roland Engan: PKR ready to use helicopters for campaigning in Baram, a first for Opposition

MIRI (Oct 26): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak is fully prepared to face the possibility of flooding, especially in rural areas, during campaigning for the upcoming parliamentary election, said Roland Engan.

The PKR Sarawak chairman said this includes carrying out campaigning using helicopters.

“If we have to, we will use helicopters to carry out campaigning in Baram. This, of course, has never been done in Baram by the Opposition,” he said in an interview.

He pointed out that unlike in town areas where heavy rain only causes flash floods, flooding in rural areas – especially where longhouses are situated in low-lying places such as Long Bemang, Long Panai, and Long Lenei, Baram – could last for days or even weeks if the rain persists.

He acknowledged that although the party is prepared, the campaign trail would not be a smooth sailing, especially in rural Baram.

“Baram constituency is a very big area, as big as the state of Pahang. If flooding occurs, it would be a very challenging task for the party to mobilise its election machinery, including logistics-wise.

“Nevertheless, we are prepared for all eventualities,” he said.

Roland is expected to contest in the constituency, which will likely see at least a three-cornered fight.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau is likely to defend the seat, which he has held since 2013, for a third term, while Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has confirmed that its candidate Sawing Kedit will stand in the seat.