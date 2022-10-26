Sagah claims no knowledge of whether Willie is GPS’ pick for Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Oct 26): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Roland Sagah said he has no knowledge on whether Puncak Borneo incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin’s name is in the list of recommended candidates to represent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the parliamentary constituency in the 15th general election (GE15).

Besides that, Sagah said he has not heard of rumours of Willie – who was admitted as PBB member on Aug 6, this year – will be nominated by GPS to contest in the seat in GE15.

Nevertheless, Sagah said it is best to leave it to the Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to announce who the candidate for Puncak Borneo is when the time comes.

“On the list, I don’t know. I have no list, maybe on other people’s list. I think you better ask from the Premier whether he has the list or not,” said Sagah after officiating the Second International Conference on Innovative Sciences and Technologies for Research and Education (InnoSTRE) 2022 today.

Sagah, who is Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister and Tarat assemblyman, said he did not make any recommendations on candidates in Puncak Borneo, although the potential candidates have been going on the ground to introduce themselves to the constituents there.

He also declined to comment when asked on talks that Willie would be the most winnable candidate for the seat.

“Anybody can win the seat,” he said.

Willie had won Puncak Borneo in the 14th General Election in 2018 on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket by a 4,005-vote majority against closest challenger Jeannoth Sinel (BN – PBB) in a three-cornered fight.

He left PKR in early 2020 during the infamous ‘Sheraton Move’ which saw the formation of the Perikatan Nasional government and him being appointed as Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities.

Puncak Borneo ‘returned’ to GPS few months ago after Willie was accepted into PBB on Aug 6, this year.

For this coming GE15, so far, only PKR Sarawak vice chairman Diog Dios has confirmed that he will be contesting in Puncak Borneo for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) has named its chairman George Young Si-Ricord Jr as a possible candidate to contest in Puncak Borneo, while Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) had said the party will contest there but yet to name its candidate.

Puncak Borneo is one of the three parliamentary seats identified as Bidayuh-majority, alongside Mas Gading and Serian.

On another matter, Sagah said GPS is ready to fight whoever is contesting against the coalition in these three seats.

Regarding the announcement by Democratic Action Party (DAP) that Mordi Bimol has been renominated to defend Mas Gading and Learry Jabul to contest in Serian, Sagah said this is a democratic country where anyone can contest anywhere during election.

“We in GPS will fight them. And we will show we are the better party for the party who give full commitment to help the people and not just about rhetorics during election.

“Yes we have candidates from GPS in three Bidayuh-majority seats. We will leave it to the Premier to disclose who are these candidates in these three seats,” he said.